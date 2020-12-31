Seattle's stunning New Year's at the Needle show goes virtual tonight

Watch KING 5 starting at 11:35 p.m. this New Year's Eve for the first-ever virtual display from Seattle's iconic Space Needle.

SEATTLE — Celebrate the arrival of 2021 tonight with a stunning virtual experience at Seattle's iconic Space Needle with T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle.

The annual New Year's Eve tradition will feature spectacular digital effects, with more surprises and thrills than ever before -- to be safely enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Join Team Evening and watch KING 5 starting at 11:35 p.m. New Year's Eve for the first-ever virtual display. The show will also be streaming worldwide on www.king5.com.

The virtual spectacular can only be viewed online and on TV. There will not be any in-person festivities and no New Year's Eve events at the Space Needle this year.

Use the hashtag #NYESeattle to share how you're celebrating from home.

Here's how the display will work, according to organizers at the Space Needle, "Using sky-mapping technology and real video footage, the Space Needle will be layered with immersive, digital artistic expressions to create an illusion of color and wonder. In reality, the tower will be lit in T-Mobile’s distinctive magenta color, but on their screens, viewers will be dazzled by a virtual spectacular surrounding the Space Needle and the skies above."

This new experience was developed by Terry Morgan, owner of Seattle-based Modern Enterprises and founder of BOREALIS - A Festival of Light, in partnership with Maxin10sity, the co-producers of BOREALIS.

The Space Needle’s exclusive New Year’s Eve partner, T-Mobile, will once again be joined by KING 5 to broadcast the landmark’s most unbelievable show yet.

The program will simulcast on KING 5 and KONG-TV at 11:35 p.m. PST on Dec. 31 with the virtual spectacular beginning ten seconds to midnight.