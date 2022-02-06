Seattle-to-Portland bike ride returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

Nearly 6,000 cyclists were registered for the 206-mile STP ride; most riders take all weekend, but some finished on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past weekend, we saw something in Northeast Portland we haven’t seen in a while: riders finishing the Seattle-to-Portland bicycle ride, known as STP for short.

Because of the pandemic, 2019 was the last time riders made the 206-mile ride from Seattle to Portland.

This was a good Saturday to start again. "Oh man, it was incredible. We had mild temperatures. The weather was on our side," one rider said after crossing the finish line at Holladay Park Saturday evening.

People armed with signs stood near the finish line, including youngsters waiting for granddad to finish but cheering for everyone. The fastest riders made the trek in just over 10 hours.

"The first time, I did it in 16 hours. It was brutal then, it was brutal," one veteran rider said. "Now it's a ball."

Only about 500 of the 5,800 riders registered for this event were expected to cross Saturday. The rest finished on Sunday.

However, all riders can claim a sense of accomplishment.

"it was great," one raved. "I started with some friends met up with a legend - 60 years old. I rode the last 80 miles in, I'll call it record time."

The first STP was held in 1979, and it was a race. Now it's considered a recreational ride. About 8,000 rode in 2019, a couple thousand more than this year, and organizers say that’s where they cap attendance.