Seattle students create 'Project Prevent' to help homeless fight COVID-19

Project Prevent is focused on addressing healthcare equity gaps across Seattle.

A group of students from Seattle's Garfield High School started Project Prevent, a non-profit focused on providing supplies and information to the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Prevent is focused on addressing healthcare equity gaps and is now working with Seattle Public Schools, Union Gospel Mission and numerous other groups that help them reach Seattle's homeless population.

The students will celebrate one year of service in April and have put together and distributed over 3,300 kits and raised more than $20,000.

More than a dozen ambassadors help collect supplies and assemble the kits. Each kit contains masks, hand sanitizer, socks and other crucial PPE and general supplies. Half of the kits also include menstrual products.

Their motto is: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” and the group plans to expand its efforts this year.

The Garfield students recently entered a fiscal partnership with Seattle Parks Foundation.