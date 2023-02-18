Seattle street renamed to honor beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr.

The Central District community leader was shot and killed in October of last year.

SEATTLE — A street in Seattle will be renamed to honor beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr.

Union Street between 21st Avenue and 22nd Avenue will now be known as D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Way.

Pickett was shot and killed in October of 2022. The 31-year-old business owner was known throughout the area as an inspiration to not only his own three children but youth all over the Central District.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will manufacture, install and maintain honorary signs on the 2100 block of East Union Street.

According to the resolution, the Mayor’s Office and Seattle City Council budgets will cover the roughly $3,000 cost of creating and installing the signs. The resolution passed with all council members' support.

This resolution was approved at a council meeting on Feb. 14. At the meeting, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said the name change will be a way to continue to honor and remember his legacy.

“D’Vonne Pickett Jr.’s personal philosophy of life inspired his vision and commitment, which was a driving force in empowering the Central District and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as other cities in the United States and around the world,” Mosqueda said.

Mosqueda said she worked closely with Pickett's family and friends while creating the resolution.

An unveiling ceremony for the signs will be held on Feb. 22.

"We look forward to celebrating all that D'Vonne brought to this community and the district," Mosqueda said.