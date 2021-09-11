Seattle schools will be closed Friday due to staff shortage, district says

Seattle Public Schools sent an email to parents telling them school is canceled Friday, Nov. 12, due to an unusual number of staff "taking leave."

According to a letter sent to parents, the district said that it is aware of a large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday.

The district does not think it has enough personnel to open schools and provide “high-quality learning,” the letter said.

The education hours lost on Friday, which is a day after Veterans Day, will be made up during a previously scheduled day off at the end of the school year.

“This is a change from the published schedule, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families,” SPS said in part.