Seattle police giving away steering wheel locks in the month of April

The anti-theft devices are available at no charge to people living or working in Seattle, with a focus on people who own or lease a Kia or Hyundai.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are giving away steering wheel locks at its five precincts this month due to the rising number of car thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models.

Car thefts are up approximately 10% this year compared to the same time period last year, according to a police spokesperson.

Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles increased after a TikTok challenge that put a spotlight on the vehicles' lack of an immobilizer. The challenge shows TikTok viewers how to hot-wire those vehicles with a USB cord and screwdriver.

In response to the viral challenge, Hyundai and Kia updated security for millions of vehicles. The update included improvements to alarm software to extend the length of the alarm and requires a key to be in the ignition switch to start the vehicle.

People living or working in Seattle looking to acquire a steering wheel lock can do so at one of five precincts during the dates and times listed below:

East Precinct – 1519 12th Avenue:

April 25 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

West Precinct – 810 Virginia Street:

April 20 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. *Hing Hay Park (423 Maynard Avenue S)

North Precinct – 10049 College Way N:

April 21 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

South Precinct – 3001 S Myrtle Street:

April 27 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

April 29 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Southwest Precinct – 2300 SW Webster Street:

April 15 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

April 20 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.