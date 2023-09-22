Seattle police officer placed on administrative leave following racist comments

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said he listened to an audio recording of the incident Friday morning and filed a complaint with the Office of Police Accountability.

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly made racist comments while off-duty last year, according to Chief Adrian Diaz.

Diaz said he listened to an audio recording of the incident Friday morning and that a bias/hate complaint was filed with the Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

"While I’m grateful the complaint was filed with OPA, not knowing about this for one year causes me concern. For this reason, I have instructed my staff to review this officer’s arrest and investigation history," Diaz said. "Although I will ultimately defer, as I am required, to the outcome of OPA’s investigation, racist language is completely unacceptable and is inconsistent with the high standards the department sets for its employees."

Diaz ended his statement by saying he and the entire police department "deeply apologize" to the person who was subjected to the racist comments.

"We clearly have more work to do to build trust between the department and the people we serve," Diaz said.

This comes less than two weeks since a video was released of Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, making controversial comments about a deadly crash involving a 23-year-old woman.

On Jan. 23, Auderer's conversation with union President Mike Solan was recorded on video after Auderer was dispatched following a deadly collision. The collision involved another officer who struck and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, while he was responding to an emergency.

In the video, Auderer said "Yeah, just write a check. $11,000. She was 26 anyways. She had limited value."

In a letter to the OPA, Auderer explained he was not making fun of the death but instead mocking the callousness of the legal system.