Seattle police chief says it's disappointing officers can't march in Pride Parade in uniform

Officers will be on hand to provide security during the 49th annual parade that takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Seattle.

SEATTLE — While calling it one of the more fun events Seattle police officers provide security for, Chief Adrian Diaz also said he's disappointed officers can't march in the annual Pride Parade while wearing their uniforms.

Diaz said there are many people in the department who identify as LGBTQ+.

"And it's disappointing for them to not be able to be who they are and also be in the profession that they are. They're trying to make a difference," Diaz said in an interview with KING 5.

Diaz went on to say the Seattle Police Department is one of few "that probably has the most transgender officers in the entire country. And it's something to be proud of.

"And I think that you want to make sure that officers feel valued and respected, and when they don't feel valued and respected by their own community, that is really tough."

This is the second year officers will not be allowed to march in the Seattle Pride Parade in uniform. The decision by, according to a statement from Executive Director of Seattle Pride Noah Wagoner, was made "based on feedback from a community survey, as well as the result of the queer community’s long history of distrust of law enforcement, criminalization of LGBTQIA+ people, and police violence against marginalized groups – which was the genesis of the Pride movement, and is why Pride Parades around the country are held on the last Sunday in June in remembrance of the Stonewall rebellion.”

Diaz said he understands why the decision would be made, but would also like the progress that has been made to be recognized, including the creation of the LGBTQ Advisory Council, which works with the police department to improve safety for the LGBTQ community.

Though they can't march in uniform, Seattle officers will be visible along the parade route to provide security.

Seattle Pride Parade

The 49th annual Pride Parade will be held Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It begins at Westlake Park. The route will go through downtown Seattle along Fourth Avenue, between Pike Street and Denny Way.