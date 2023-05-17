3 Seattle beaches to be closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a shortage of experienced senior lifeguards, the department is keeping three beaches closed this summer.

SEATTLE — About a month out from the official start of summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation is still in need of lifeguards to monitor its beaches.

"Come be a lifeguard, we would love to have you," said Rachel Schulkin, communications manager of Seattle Parks & Rec.

That’s the message Seattle Parks and Rec have been pushing for the last two years. The department went through a lifeguard shortage last year, which forced it to close three out of its nine beaches. Last summer there were 165 lifeguards on staff, but parks officials said they needed 425 to properly staff indoor and outdoor pools along with the beaches.

This year, they didn't have the exact number of lifeguards currently on staff but did say they're on a better track than last year. However, three beaches will still be closed this summer: Magnuson Park Beach, Seward Park Beach and East Green Lake Beach.



"A lot of our lifeguards are new, and so we're not going to put brand new lifeguards on the beach without senior experienced guards to help support and train them and unfortunately we don't have enough senior experienced guards," said Schulkin.



Schulkin said the department did increase the starting wages for lifeguards to $19.51 an hour, but said it's still a challenging job market. Nevertheless, Parks and Rec is excited to open Madrona and West Green Lake Beach as soon as Memorial Day, with the remaining beaches opening on June 24.



If you’d like to apply or learn more about being a Seattle Parks and Rec lifeguard, click here.

Below is the full list of beaches and the hours of operation with a lifeguard.

Pre-Season Beaches: Beginning on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) the following two beaches will be guarded daily from 2 P.M.-7 P.M. on weekdays, and 11 A.M. – 7 P.M. on weekends.

Madrona Beach , 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. West Green Lake Beach, 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

Summer Season Beaches: Beginning Saturday, June 24, the following beaches will be guarded daily from 12 P.M. -7 P.M. on weekdays, and 11 A.M. -7 P.M. on weekends.

Madison Beach , 1900 43rd Ave. E

, 1900 43rd Ave. E Matthews Beach, 510 NE 93rd. St.

510 NE 93rd. St. Mt. Baker Beach , 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S

, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S Pritchard Beach , 8400 55th Ave. S

, 8400 55th Ave. S West Green Lake Beach , 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

The following beaches will remain CLOSED this summer: