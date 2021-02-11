Seattle developer plans Lloyd Center mall renovation

Urban Renaissance Group called the partnership with KKR Real Estate Finance Trust an opportunity to invest in the heart of the city.

Seattle-based developer Urban Renaissance Group announced Monday that it will renovate Lloyd Center mall in Northeast Portland. The property will be redeveloped into residential and office space.

The developer said it will partner with KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, a New York-based real estate lending company that plans to take ownership of the mall.

Urban Renaissance Group called the partnership an opportunity to invest in the heart of the city.

"We know many Oregonians have fond memories of Lloyd Center and we take seriously our responsibility for making sure it continues to be a community gathering place," said Tom Kilbane, the developer's Portland managing director. "As we begin the planning process, our ambition is to embrace and preserve features of the property that make it special, including retail, creative work spaces and ice skating."

The redevelopment plans are not expected to impact the mall's operations during the holiday season.

Urban Renaissance Group, founded in 2006, specializes in developing and managing commercial real estate. The company has taken on several other notable projects in Portland, including the development of the Canvas office building on Yamhill Street next to Providence Park and a $28 million renovation of the former Oregonian newspaper headquarters into office space on Southwest Broadway.

The Lloyd Center mall opened in 1960 and at the time, it was said to be the largest mall in the world.