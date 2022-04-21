‘A special place in our life’: Seattle couple remembers Space Needle wedding

Moya and Troy Zaboukos got married at the Space Needle 23 years ago. Now, the couple is recalling their special day as the Needle celebrates its 60th anniversary.

SEATTLE — When Moya and Troy Zaboukos talk about their wedding day, they remember it like it happened yesterday.

"It was one of those absolutely amazing Seattle September days," recalled Moya Zaboukos.

The couple married on September 24, 1998, and held their wedding reception at the most iconic landmark in Seattle: The Space Needle.

"I mean, we can't look at the Space Needle or drive by it without thinking of our wedding day," said Moya Zaboukos.

Their wedding was even featured on the TLC show "A Wedding Story." More than 300 guests filled the venue for an epic celebration that family and friends still talk about today.

"My parents and their friends still call it the wedding," said Moya Zaboukos. “Just because it became such this huge party and this huge deal."

Troy Zaboukos recalls his wife becoming somewhat "famous" after the episode aired on TLC.

"We had this running joke for a while because wherever we would go she would be recognized as someone in the Wedding Story, and I was generally standing right next to her,” he said.

As the Space Needle celebrates its 60th anniversary, the couple came back to the event space where they held their party, reminiscing about a place that has been an unforgettable part of their lives.