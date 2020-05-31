Looting prompts curfews across Puget Sound; Seattle protests remain peaceful

A curfew was in effect for at least five western Washington cities in response to either violent protests or looting.

Protests broke out in downtown Seattle and Bellevue on Sunday. Demonstrators marched after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday in Minneapolis police custody.

Seattle was under a mandatory curfew through 5 a.m. Monday morning after protests turned violent Saturday night. Several Seattle police cars were set on fire, dozens of businesses were looted, and at least 55 people were arrested.

Renton imposed a curfew Sunday night that expired Monday at 5 a.m. after police responded to looters at Walmart and other areas of the city.

Bellevue instituted a curfew on Sunday night until 5:30 a.m. Monday after looters damaged property and stole merchandise.

Tukwila was also under a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday after looters threw rocks and projectiles at police officers.

Auburn enacted a curfew from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday in response to looting at several retail locations.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard on Sunday following vandalism and theft in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities after protests over the killing of George Floyd. Inslee had previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 troops for Bellevue.

Below are live updates of the protests from Sunday, May 31:

11:23 p.m.

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus declared a state of emergency and issued an overnight curfew after looting at multiple retail locations.

The curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

11 p.m.

Police pushed Seattle protesters up to Capitol Hill before retreating. Many protesters appear to be dispersing.

10:33 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard after Spokane County requested help during protests.

"This allows us to deploy additional aid in protecting individuals and property in the event of further destructive or violent acts," Inslee said in a tweet.

10:28 p.m.

Seattle police have begun to break up the protesters, pushing through crowd away from Westlake Park along Fourth Ave.

Police say it's time for the crowd to go home after allowing demonstrators to peacefully protest for several hours after the curfew began.

10:07 p.m.

King County Executive Dow Constantine has issued an emergency proclamation to help law enforcement respond to protests.

The proclamation gives King County departments flexibility with contracting needs and obligations to make emergency repairs or address impacts of the protests.

9:41 p.m.

There are looters in the area of the Renton Landing, according to police. Officers are on scene, and more are responding.

9:40 p.m.

Seattle police issued a dispersal order to protesters at Westlake Park. However, the protesters say they want to leave the police line at 5th Ave. and Pine St.

9:19 p.m.

Renton police are responding to looting at Walmart in Renton.

The department says it is also helping Tukwila police.

9:15 p.m.

Several suspects were arrested in Best Buy after projectiles were thrown at officers, according to Tukwila police.

Tear gas was deployed at multiple locations at Southcenter.

8:57 p.m.

All lanes of I-5 through downtown Seattle are back open. The lanes were closed from SR 520 to I-90 for over four hours as protesters marched through the downtown core.

8:29 p.m.

Tukwila will be under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday after suspects threw rocks and projectiles at officers, according to Tukwila police.

Looters are inside Target and also damaged REI and Firestone. The group arrived, and once it had amassed, it "immediately rushed the mall."

8:28 p.m.

I-5 through downtown Seattle will reopen shortly, according to Washington State Patrol.

8:20 p.m.

Seattle police will allow demonstrators to march from Capitol Hill to Westlake Park as long as they remain peaceful.

8 p.m.

Bellevue police are responding to reports of looting at a New Balance store.

An XFINITY store was also vandalized and looted. Glass covered the ground and electronics were ripped from displays.

7:40 p.m.

Demonstrators have gathered at the corner of Bellevue Way and NE 4th St. in Bellevue. Police are nearby watching over the crowd.

7 p.m.

All I-405 exits in downtown Bellevue are closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

6:45 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee activated up to 200 more Washington National Guard members to help Bellevue respond to looting.

Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said this is the first time in his tenure that the city has asked for National Guard help.

Inslee has activated 600 or more National Guard troops to help with peacekeeping in Seattle and King County.

6:10 p.m.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett says the looters who broke into Bellevue Square mall were simply there to destroy.

"I didn’t even hear George Floyd’s name," Mylett said. "They’re not here to protest what happened."

Mylett said two larger groups joined a peaceful protest outside Bellevue Square about 3:45 p.m. and started smashing windows and looting stores.

There was looting throughout downtown Bellevue, destruction of property and assaults on innocent bystanders and police officers, according to Mylett.

Bellevue police also says it's prepared to enforce the curfew. If people do not abide, Mylett said they will go to jail.

6:01 p.m.

Bellevue police asked residents not to call 911 to report looting as NORCOM is getting "inundated" with calls about looting, and other emergency calls are not getting through.

5:54 p.m.

Dozens of people broke into Bellevue Square during protests on Sunday and looted "many" stores, according to Bellevue police.

Officers chased looters out of the mall, but the situation is still "active."

5:30 p.m.

Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency in the city after looters damaged property and stole merchandise.

A curfew went into effect from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday for the downtown area and east of I-405. The curfew impacts the following area: 100th Ave. NE on the west, Main St. and SE 1st St. on the south, 120th Ave NE and NE 1st SE on the east and NE 12th St. on the north.

The city also asked for law enforcement help from King County and the state.

5:25 p.m.

The National Guard is backing Seattle police as downtown protesters march down 5th Ave.

SkyKING aerials captured a second group of Seattle protesters marching through Capitol Hill.

5 p.m.

A curfew is now in effect in Seattle through 5 a.m. on Monday. The city urged people to either return home or to their essential business. People should also avoid traveling through the city.

4:55 p.m.

Seattle protesters return to Westlake Park for a rally.

4:37 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the city following the events of a peaceful rally that turned into a violent protest in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

Both leaders condemned those who showed up to the event for the only purpose of causing violence and chaos instead of honoring the memory of George Floyd and peacefully protesting police brutality.

“We can not and will not allow that message to be obscured by that violence,” Inslee said.

4:34 p.m.

Washington State Patrol is shutting down I-5 through downtown Seattle to ensure "safety of all." Northbound traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-90, and southbound traffic will be diverted to eastbound SR 520.

State patrol will also send resources to Bellevue to assist police with protests.

4:28 p.m.

Seattle marchers are moving toward Fourth Ave. and Madison St.

Seattle Police is calling the protest an "unlawful assembly," and give protesters five minutes to disperse.

4 p.m.

Seattle protesters left Westlake Park and are marching down Second Ave. The demonstrators are peaceful, and police are blocking side streets.

3:30 p.m.

Protesters marched through the downtown Bellevue core. Some are breaking windows and destroying property, according to Bellevue Police. Several officers had objects thrown at them.

3 p.m.