MT HOOD, Ore. — Search and rescue teams reached a climber who got lost on Mount Hood and called for help Tuesday.

Sky 8 located the hiker around 3:20 p.m. He was seen walking around and waving to the helicopter on KGW's live stream. KGW contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and gave searchers GPS coordinates to help them get to the man.

Searchers reached the man at 5 p.m. and began to head down the mountain. They expected about a two-hour journey to make it back to Timberline Lodge.

The climber, described by the sheriff’s office as experienced, is not hurt.

The man told authorities he was dressed for the weather and had some food and water.

Erik Broms with Portland Mountain Rescue said he knows the climber and spoke with him on the phone. He believes the climber got lost in a whiteout.

The climber's identity has not been released.