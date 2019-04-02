PORTLAND, Ore. — Searchers located a missing Silverton hiker in the Columbia River Gorge and said they hope to have her off the mountain within a few hours.

Leslie Drapiza last seen Sunday afternoon in the Warren Lake area of the Starvation Creek Trail was able to call 911 Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff.

Search crews received coordinates from Drapiza and went to her location.

Drapiza started at the trailhead at Interstate 84 and was last seen about 1 p.m. by another hiker around Warren Lake.

Leslie Drapiza in a photo from Facebook.

Facebook

She was able to text a family member about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to say she had an injured ankle.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a text from Drapiza informing them that she's on Trail 413.

The area around Warren Lake has about 18 inches of snow, the sheriff's office said.