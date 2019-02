CORBETT, Ore. — A search and rescue crew is looking for a hiker lost near Multnomah Falls, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

The hiker is not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

"We have a good location and have been in contact," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "The hiker, although tired and cold, is uninjured."

This is a developing story.