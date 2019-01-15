MT HOOD, Ore. — Multiple search and rescue teams are on their way to assist a climber who got lost on Mount Hood and called for help Tuesday.

The climber, described by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office as experienced, is not hurt.

The man told authorities he is dressed for the weather and has some food and water. He does not have shelter, according to Erik Broms with Portland Mountain Rescue.

Broms said he knows the climber and spoke with him on the phone. He believes the climber got lost in a whiteout. The climber is believed to be in the Mississippi Head area, west of Palmer Glacier. Rescuers have asked him to stay put.

It's likely rescuers from Clackamas County and Portland Mountain Rescue will reach the climber after dark. The plan is to have rescuers take a Snowcat to Palmer Glacier, then walk over to the climber.

The climber's identity has not been released.