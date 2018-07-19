SALEM, Ore. — SALEM, Ore. – The search for a 68-year-old man who went underwater while swimming in the Willamette River near Salem on Wednesday afternoon has been suspended due to darkness.

The search will resume Thursday morning.

At around 4:15 p.m., family reported Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez went under about 200 yards north of Wheatland Ferry. Sendejas-Sanchez, who was visiting family from California, attempted to swim across the Willamette River from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers from Yamhill County, Clackamas County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue searched for Sendejas-Sanchez for hours. Deputies said water visibility was good and the water was low, but rescuer still weren't able to find Sendejas-Sanchez.

