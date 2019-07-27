PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning near Sauvie Island Friday evening.

A man in his late 20s was last seen swimming between the Willow Bar and Reeder Beach area of the Columbia River off Sauvie Island at about 5:45 p.m. when he started to struggle, a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Witnesses told KGW that they tried to swim out to help the man but he disappeared. They then called 911.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and searched for several hours but weren't able to locate the man.

"We appreciate anyone who tried to help him, we can't state that enough. Unfortunately, they didn't get to him fast enough but absolutely appreciate their efforts and hope as long as they keep themselves safe, we'd hope anyone would try to help a loved one or friend or stranger if they're in distress in the river," said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon Pedro.

Emergency crews called the search off late Friday night but it resumed Saturday morning.