NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A group of about 25 family members and friends of the Watterson family set out Friday morning in search of any clue into the disappearance of Allyson Watterson.

The group planned to search about 60 acres of private property, but wouldn't say what led them to that location.

"We as a family, feel as if we need to do everything we can. I can't just sit around and not do something, I just can't. I just can't," said Misty Watterson, Allyson's mom. "We're trying to put forth the best effort to make sure we bring our daughter home."

The 20-year-old was reported missing on December 22, 2019, by her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland. The two had been out the day before in the woods near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road when they became separated.

Washington County Search and Rescue crews scoured the woods near her last reported sighting for five days. On December 28, the search was suspended.

Garland was arrested the day Allyson was reported missing on charges unrelated to her disappearance, including theft and credit card fraud.

The investigation into her disappearance continues. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they continue to provide updates to the family about their investigation.

