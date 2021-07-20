Volunteers help search for missing man in Clark County

Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold, 22, was last seen July 17 leaving his home in the Hockinson area.

HOCKINSON, Wash. — Volunteers are helping search for a missing man in the Hockinson area of Clark County who hasn't been seen for days.

Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold, 22, left his house around 3:50 p.m. on the afternoon of July 17. No one has heard from him since, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Volunteers searched Tuesday afternoon for him. In a Facebook group called Find Vladimir Dubrovsky, organizers shared fliers and asked people to meet at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hockinson School District office at 17912 Northeast 159th Street in Brush Prairie.

On Sunday, about 30 volunteers went out to search the area around his home. They spoke with neighbors, looking for possible video of Dubrovsky-Griswold on security cameras. The team used a search dog and drones, but the sheriff's office said Sunday there were no leads yet.

Dubrovsky-Griswold has autism spectrum disorder. He's 5'10 with light brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and Danner work boots.