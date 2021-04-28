Search and rescue teams looking for missing, endangered man in Forest Grove area

Toufik "Tom" Tanous, 79, has Alzheimer's and is likely disoriented and unable to ask for help on his own, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (SAR) are looking for a missing, endangered Forest Grove man who walked away from his care facility on Tuesday evening.

Toufik "Tom" Tanous, 79, has Alzheimer's and is likely disoriented and unable to ask for help on his own, according to the sheriff’s office. He may have trouble responding to his name.

Tanous left the Hawthorne House Care Facility, located at 2635 21st Ave., in Forest Grove between 8 and 8:30 p.m. He was reportedly spotted walking south away from the area of Hawthorne St. and 19th Ave.

Tanous is 5-foot-10, 125 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes, and goes by "Tom."