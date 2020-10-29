Rescue crews searching for missing climber on Mount Hood

Austin Mishler, of Bend, has not been seen or heard from since Monday evening.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Rescue crews are searching for a missing climber on Mount Hood.

Austin Mishler, 27, of Bend, has not been seen or heard from since Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Mishler was reportedly camping on the mountain Monday night and planned to climb in the Eliot Glacier area, on the northeast side of the mountain, Tuesday before returning home Tuesday night.

A Hood River County Search and Rescue aircraft crew located what they believed was Mishler’s tent on Wednesday evening around the 8,700-foot level. A rescue team reached the tent Thursday morning and found it empty.

Mishler is an experienced climber and wilderness guide, the sheriff’s office said.