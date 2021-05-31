Search for 14-year-old possibly swept off to sea near Long Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews are searching by helicopter and boat.

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington along the coast.

The boy's friend reported him missing Monday.

Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. and are searching by helicopter and boat. They're also working with local law enforcement in the search.

#BREAKING: #USCG and partner agencies are searching for a 14yo male reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, WA. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks. Follow for updates. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 31, 2021

The boy is said to be wearing a red swim camp, gray T-shirt and black trunks.

No other details are available at this time.