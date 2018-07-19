SALEM, Ore. — The search continues for a 68-year-old man who went underwater while swimming in the Willamette River near Salem on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, family members reported Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez went under about 200 yards north of Wheatland Ferry.

Sendejas-Sanchez, who was visiting family from California, attempted to swim across the Willamette River from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers from Yamhill County, Clackamas County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue searched for Sendejas-Sanchez for hours and covered about a quarter-mile of river. Deputies said water visibility was good and the water was low, but rescuers still weren't able to find Sendejas-Sanchez.

© 2018 KGW