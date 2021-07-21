Search continues for missing Army Lieutenant in Mt. St. Helens area

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Officials are searching for a missing Army Lieutenant in the Mount St. Helens area.



Brian Yang, a 1st Lieutenant from the Joint Base Lewis McChord, was believed to have arrived in the Mount St. Helens area sometime between Sunday, July 18, and Monday, July 19. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Military with roughly 100 volunteer soldiers, will focus the search for Yang on the south side of the mountain.



Aircrafts and drones will also be deployed in the search.



Yang, 25, is described as being of Asian descent, 5’8”, with a fit build. He was believed to have been training for an upcoming Ultra Marathon. He has no known health issues and is in excellent physical condition. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, black or red T-shirt, black or red shorts with blue shoes.