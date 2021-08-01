SE Powell Boulevard closed in both directions after fatal crash

Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed between 21st Avenue and 26th Avenue. Police said the street will remain closed for at least two hours.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed in both directions between 21st Avenue and 26th Avenue because of a single-vehicle fatal crash.

The street will be closed for at least two hours during the investigation, Portland police said. Travelers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

The crash happened around 5:47 a.m. Officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and 24th Avenue and found a pickup truck that had rolled over.

Portland Fire and Rescue tried to save the driver's life but the person died at the scene.