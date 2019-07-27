PORTLAND, Ore. — It was an emotional day at VFW Post 4248 in Southeast Portland.

After nearly 70 years, the building has been sold and the post shut down. The location was one of the last remaining in Portland and one of only 80 in Oregon.

At one point, there were around 700 members, but because of death, attrition and declining memberships, the post has had to sell their building due to a lack of funding.

Fighting through tears, post commander Sherry Ploor addressed the small crowd before a flag ceremony where it would lower for the last time.

"Thank you for being here. It's a sad day for us. We had a good fight. We will not lose this fight, we will prevail,” Ploor said. “We will have another home."

As the flag lowered, veterans saluted and volunteers cried.

Ploor helped fold the flag and held it tight against her chest.

"It means so much to us. This is how we serve. This is what we serve under and to have it come down. It just breaks our hearts. We'll come back, we will rise again. We will have another post. And we will raise this flag and we will continue," she said.

For now, the post's members will hold their meetings at an American Legion post until they can find a new home.