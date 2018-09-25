PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a student reported a man approached him near the playground at Atkinson Elementary School, 5800 SW Division St., on Thursday. School staff said this is a reminder of how important it is to talk to your kids about stranger danger.

"It's something that we really have to talk to our kids about,” explained Atkinson Principal Brenda Fox. “What can you do to be safe? Also talking to them about scenarios, so giving them a story, what if this happened? What would your reaction be? So that they have an opportunity to talk about what they would do and then parents can coach them on, hey, that was a great idea or maybe you can do this differently."

One student did exactly the right thing when a man approached him near the playground. The man said his dad sent him to pick him up. The student then asked the man to tell him the family “code word.” When he could not, the student ran back inside the school to safety.

Having a code word helped protect the student in this case. Many said it is a good reminder to do the same with your children.

"My children and I have a code word, but hearing that incident just made us talk about it some more and I think it's also important that not just elementary school kids, but junior and high school kids, they need to have code words too,” explained Ingrid McTaggart, who is a parent of kids at Atkinson.

Atkinson Elementary School started locking doors during the school day Monday. If you want to be let in, you now have to call the office.

Portland Public Schools is also working to beef up security at all buildings. Starting in November, it plans to add video intercoms to the entrances of all buildings that do not currently have them.

More safety tips from the school:

Always have your child walk with others.

Travel on busy streets where you may get help if needed

Do not cut through parks, fields, or other deserted areas

Know where your child is at all times

Remind students to never take money from a stranger

Do not let your child go alone into public restrooms in parks or stores.

Walk away from a stranger no matter what the stranger says to you.

Create a Code Word to use with your student, so they will know when a message is from you.

If someone keeps following you, scream loudly and run away.

