PORTLAND, Ore. — Schools in both Oregon and Washington have shut down because of the coronavirus.

So now, what do parents need to know? We've compiled some information from a handful of big districts in the area.

Portland Public Schools

First let’s address Portland Public Schools, where the plan is to reopen on April 1.

It's got breakfast and lunch covered for students between March 17-20, as well as March 30-31.

Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at more than a dozen schools.

District officials want to stress, they can't have volunteers showing up at these meal sites. Only families picking up food are allowed.

For more details, visit the PPS website. That's where you'll also be able to get access to some learning materials.

For now, the district suggests parents read with younger kids.

Some teachers sent home printed materials home with students. Those materials will be available on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday March 19 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at meal pickup sites

The PPS website also has other learning opportunities available separated by grade level.

Salem-Keizer Schools

Students in Salem-Keizer Public Schools are covered with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags.

They're available Monday-Friday during the emergency school closure and can be picked up between 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at more than 30 schools.

You can check the district's website for more specific information. It's also got other good community resources for food.

As for distance learning, the district is working on a way to help parents keep their kids occupied and learning.

But there won't be any true distance learning available where assignments are graded. This is the case for many other districts too, including in Portland.

The Salem-Keizer School District says it's nearly impossible to make distance learning equitable.

A spokesperson with the district sent KGW a part of an Oregon Department of Education statement that said, in part, “At this time, Oregon does not have the statewide capacity, infrastructure or expertise to equitably move to online learning in the event of prolonged school closures.”

Beaverton Schools

In the Beaverton School District, students will get breakfast and lunch starting Monday through March 20, as well as March 30-31.

Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at more than a dozen schools.

A key thing to remember: the student must be present in order for parents to pick up food.

As for distance learning, the district has a website where teachers have provided suggested lessons and activities that are organized by grade level.



Vancouver Public Schools

In the Vancouver school district, students can get sack lunches beginning Monday.

Those meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at a number of schools. The complete list is on the Vancouver schools' website.

The district hasn't addressed distance learning on it's website as of yet, but if you have a child in a district that hasn’t addressed online learning, one option is Scholastic Learn at Home. The company announced that it's offering daily free lessons for kids who have to stay home.

The subjects range from sound and music, to bones.

Childcare

When it comes to childcare options in Oregon, multiple districts mentioned "211" as a resource.

You can call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, text “children” or “ninos” to 898211 (TXT211), or email help@211info.or to find a good childcare option for you.

