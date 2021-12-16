Portland metro school districts warn of school threat TikTok trend circulating nationwide

Districts in Oregon and across the country want to inform parents of a trend involving threats of violence on Friday, Dec. 17, made toward schools nationwide.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-metro school districts are warning parents about a nationwide trend on the social media app TikTok involving violent threats toward schools.

The messages circulating say schools across the country will receive shooting and bomb threats on Friday, Dec. 17.

In some states, school officials have said they plan to increase security on campuses that day, although the threats have largely been deemed not credible.

Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools (PPS) sent a letter to parents and students Thursday that said it's aware aware of the trend.

"This week in PPS, we have investigated threats of violence on our campuses made via social media and have found them to not be credible," the letter said.

The district said said threats have increased online following a deadly school shooting last month in Oxford, Michigan.

"These threats have been, for the most part, hoaxes, but they create fear and anxiety, and they can far too easily disrupt the education that all students are entitled too," PPS wrote. "These are not victimless acts."

The district said each threat it receives is taken seriously and an investigation is conducted. It is asking parental guardians to speak to students about the harmful nature of making fake threats.

"If you are a student and see a threat on social media that you know is fake, please do not share it as if it is real. If you are able, please report the perpetrator."

PPS encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.

Reynolds School District

The Reynolds School District sent out the following statement to parents and guardians about the TikTok trend:

We are aware of a widespread social media post which challenges viewers to make threats of gun or bomb violence toward schools throughout the country for Friday, Dec. 17th. We have alerted local law enforcement and will continue to closely monitor. If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity, contact law enforcement or school administration immediately. When you see a threat, please REPORT IT immediately - DO NOT REPOST IT. Safety is our highest priority, and any student or adult threatening school violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

Possible threat at Lake Oswego High

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Lake Oswego Police Department responded to Lake Oswego High School to investigate a possible threat.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the high school and junior high school, and the schools were "secured," meaning all students and staff had to remain indoors and building entrances were locked until police gave the all clear.

A spokesperson with the district said it could not connect the possible threat to posts to the TikTok message threatening violence at schools across the country on Friday, Dec. 17.

Safe Oregon app

Tips regarding any threats or suspicious activity can be reported anonymously to the state's Safe Oregon tip line via text or call at 844-472-3367.

Safe Oregon is an anonymous safety reporting tool that's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The program, established in 2017 and managed by Oregon State Police (OSP), fields hundreds of tips and determines the best way to intervene, given the threat level. If it's a critical problem, a program worker immediately contacts the school or authorities to take action.

According to OSP Central Records Director Coral Smith, nearly 1,200 schools — elementary, middle and high schools — across the state are enrolled in SafeOregon.

"A great thing is a lot of students may see or hear things from friends that are concerning, but there can be a fear of retaliation or being a tattletale," she said. "So SafeOregon gives them away to do that confidentially. And it also provides a way for students who may not have a trusted teacher, or that safe person in their life that they can still report potentially harmful or concerning behavior."