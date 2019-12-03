SANDY, Ore — A school bus with an estimated 30 children on board was involved in a crash on Highway 26 near Sandy on Tuesday morning.

The crash involving two other vehicles occurred on Highway 26 near Southeast Orient Drive. Authorities closed the highway in both directions.

The students are from Alice Ott Middle School in the David Douglas School District. They are all off the bus and are being evaluated. Three students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Clackamas Fire spokesman Brandon Paxton.

The bus driver and one person from each of the other two involved vehicles were also injured in the crash. Medics took them to an area hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The school district is notifying parents and asking them to pick up their children at the school.