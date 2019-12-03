SANDY, Ore — A school bus with nearly 30 children on board was involved in a crash on Highway 26 near Sandy on Tuesday morning.

The crash involving two other vehicles occurred on Highway 26 near Southeast Orient Drive. A tow truck hauled the school bus away and authorities reopened the highway around 11:30 a.m.

The students are from Alice Ott Middle School in the David Douglas School District. Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Clackamas Fire spokesman Brandon Paxton.

The bus driver and one person from each of the other two involved vehicles were also injured in the crash. Medics took them to an area hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Oregon State Police investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them.

The bus was returning students from a band concert at Sandy High School, according to district spokesman Dan McCue.