PORTLAND, Ore. — A school bus driver who sheriff’s deputies said was under the influence of intoxicants when he crashed a school bus carrying 10 children into a ditch near Forest Grove will not face charges from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

“After reviewing all the available evidence, the prosecutor on the case opted for a no complaint. The sheriff’s office could still issue an additional citation if they deem that appropriate,” said Stephen Mayer with the district attorney’s office.

Jonathan C. Gates, of Hillsboro, crashed the school bus on Nov. 13. There were 10 children between the ages of 10 and 16 on the bus at the time of the crash. No one was injured, according to police.

The sheriff's office initially said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but did not elaborate on what kind of substance may have been involved.

Video from inside the bus showed some of the children bouncing in their seats after the bus veered off the road. Some of the children fell into the aisle.

The district placed Gates on administrative leave, per protocol.

KGW has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest Grove School District for updates on the status of the case.

