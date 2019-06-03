PORTLAND, Ore. — There may be scattered snow showers but expect little accumulation and mostly wet roads on the commute, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

"Most areas will see nothing more than wet roads or a quick dusting in the morning," he says. "In the hills above 500 feet, there may be a brief half-inch or inch before temperatures warm into the mid 30 later this morning."

He did caution that snow showers were pushing through the Coast Range about 4:00 a.m. and there may be some slick spots.

"The rest of Friday will bring rain showers and sun breaks, with highs again in the 40s. It's possible we see some small hail in the heavier showers that pop this afternoon," McGinness says.

The weekend will be mostly clear, he says.

VIDEO: Snowflakes at the Reserve golf course in Aloha on Wednesday

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, according to KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

