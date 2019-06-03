PORTLAND, Ore. — Most of the valley was holding well above 32 degrees Thursday morning as a wintry mix turned to all rain by about 9 a.m., said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

Clouds will lead to partly sunny skies with a high of 45. But then snow showers are possible again on Friday.

"Our weather pattern will continue to produce scattered snow showers overnight into Friday morning and the chance of light accumulations will be at least possible, with valley temps near 32 degrees to begin your Friday," Hill said Thursday morning.

Cascade snow totals were 2-4 inches Wednesday and should be 1-3 inches Thursday. In the gorge, afternoon temps will warm above freezing today with a mix of showers, Hill said.

The weekend still looks day, but east winds will return to bring chilly temps.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the third-coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

