SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — For nearly five decades it's been a landmark in the town of Scappoose: A 50-foot tall candle once covered in actual wax!

It's called the Peace Candle of the World. It has a long history but its future is now in question. The property on which the candle sits is being sold.

Some Scappoose residents worry the developer who is looking to buy the property will want to move the candle or possibly tear it down.

There is no question the giant Peace Candle, which greets folks heading into town on Highway 30, is a landmark in Scappoose.

Peace Candle

KGW

In fact, KGW was there back in 1971 when then-Governor Tom McCall dedicated the candle. He helped light a then real flame on top of it.

KGW archive video: 1971 Lighting of the Scappoose Peace Candle

At the time, the iconic candle was covered in real wax.

At one point a few months later, hundred degree plus weather threatened the future of the candle until a sprinkler system was installed on top of it to cool it down.

KGW archive video: 1971 Peace Candle melting worries

Since that time the real wax has been replaced with imitation wax, the real flame with an electric flame. But the structure has remained.

However, some Scappoose residents wonder, with the pending sale of the property, how much longer it will be here.

Scappoose's city manager said the developer has plans to build an apartment complex there but is also working with the city on a plan to save the Peace Candle.

"One of the options is that the city would gain ownership of easement of the candle and maintain it into the future so it's not a liability for the property owner," said city manager Michael Sykes.

"I would hope they would build the apartment building around it and and just leave it be," said longtime Scappoose resident Brandy Shult.

One community member has already started an online petition to save the Peace Candle. It has gotten more than 3,000 signatures from people hoping the icon will be preserved.

"I think it just gives hope for the world," said Stacy Peterson, who often drives by the candle. "That's what I always noticed when i passed by on the road... it's a good message for the world."