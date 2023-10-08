Scappoose fire that killed mother, 2 young children was accidental, investigators say

A family dog and cat were also killed in the fire. Investigators ruled the fire accidental but did not share the exact cause.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — Investigators have identified the three people killed in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning.

The victims are 38-year-old Shuri Hahmeyer, and her two young children, Nevayeh Callaway, 9, and Zerych Callaway, 6, who died in the fire. A family dog, Dude, and cat, Misschieff, were also killed in the fire.

Scappoose Fire District responded to a house fire off Northwest St. Helens Road near Old St. Helens Highway and Rocky Point Road at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, about 75% of the house was already on fire. They were unable to enter the house through the front or back door, so they broke a bedroom window where they were able to get two of the victims and a pet out of the house. A third person was believed to still be inside. Fire officials told KGW their remains were later found and removed from the home. All three did not survive.

Hahmeyer's 14-year-old daughter was not at home during the fire, according to a news release from Scappoose Fire District.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire started in the front living area of the home. They ruled the fire accidental but did not share the exact cause.

The Scappoose School District is offering grief counselors for staff, students and families impacted by the family's loss. Counseling will be available Friday at 11 a.m. at Grant Watts Elementary School.

Community members are also setting up a spot for friends and neighbors to write messages of support.

