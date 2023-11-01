Scappoose Fire District using state of the art technology to help investigations

The fire district recently received a new drone, an unmanned aircraft, from Homeland Security to continue to assist with fire investigations.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — The Scappoose Fire District has been taking their job as firefighters to new heights. The fire district recently received a new drone, an unmanned aircraft, from Homeland Security to add to their collection.

“The word has gotten out that we’re the ones that have done the most experiments,” said Scappoose Fire District Chief Jeff Pricher.

Pricher district has been awarded several federal grants over the years to be able to launch these drones.

“Our program or I should the bigger program started as a result from the big fire agencies that didn’t have time to dedicate to something like this,” said Pricher.

The program does more than just allow them to fly drones over fires. The technology they have possession of allows them to dig deeper when it comes to fire investigations — it’s called photogrammetry.

“Photogrammetry is the science and mathematics of taking lots of data, taking altitude as well as a specific place,” Pricher said.

Currently he is the only one that can fly the district's set of drones. He blends all of those different measurements together to create a 3D image.

Last week, when the abandoned Portland Korean Church was significantly damaged in a fire on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Scappoose Fire District assisted in the fire investigation.

“We were brought in to help with the investigation mostly because of the building, the building was in possibility of collapsing," said Pricher.

28-year-old Nicolette Fait turned herself in and confessed to lighting up some old papers inside of the vacant downtown Portland church with a lighter. Although Fait confessed, a thorough investigation is needed.

At this time Pricher can’t discuss how the findings came into play, but the suspect has been charged with burglary and arson.