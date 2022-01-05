Part of Sauvie Island road caves in due to erosion

Wet conditions have caused part of NW Reeder Road on Sauvie Island to collapse, reducing the street to one lane.



The one-lane section is only a small part of the road, located near 26214 NE Reeder Road on the east side of Sauvie Island near the Columbia River, according to officials. The east side of the road was undermined by water from two culverts under the road that failed, which caused the road to collapse.



Multnomah County Transportation has set up barricades to alert drivers of the one-lane section, which is less than 100 yards long. Authorities suggest that drivers proceed with caution through the one-lane section. An engineering consultant will be evaluating the road damage so a repair plan can be developed.