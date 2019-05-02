PORTLAND, Ore. — Up to four inches of snow could fall in the Portland metro area Saturday, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

While he said there's still a lot of time for projections to change, Zaffino said he believes there are several chances for "significant valley snow," the first being on Saturday. He expects rain turns into snow, with accumulation of 1-4 inches in the valley.

"I think it will be a widespread valley snow event," Zaffino said.

Latest KGW forecast

Zaffino expects 4-8 inches of snow accumulation in the Coast Range on Saturday, and 6-12 inches in the Columbia River Gorge.

There will be a mix of rain and snow from Thursday evening through Friday evening before the snow on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The central Columbia River Gorge could get snow through the entire day Friday, the NWS said. Rain is expected in areas below 1,000 feet on Friday, according to the NWS.

Light snow possible Thursday night into Friday morning

National Weather Service

Similarly to Zaffino, the NWS expects accumulation on Saturday when rain turns into snow.

"Saturday morning, expect to see a changeover to a mix of rain and snow Saturday morning for low elevations, turning to all snow by Saturday night," the NWS said.

"If that change over happens sooner, we could see more snow," Zaffino warned.

Snow accumulation may not end until midday Sunday and roads could remain icy through Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

National Weather Service timeline of weekend snow event

National Weather Service

Zaffino also warned that snow may be possible on Monday and Tuesday as well.

With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.

The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.

