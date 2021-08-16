5 rescued from Santiam River in Marion County

On August 15 around 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported the group had been floating in the river before they became stuck due to rapids.

MARION COUNTY, Oregon — Emergency crews with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) rescued five people who were stranded in the Santiam River, just east of Niagara Park Sunday afternoon.

On August 15 around 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported the group had been floating in the river before they became stuck due to rapids.

Two people held onto a log and three others were able to get on top of a rock. No one in the group had required personal flotation devices with them, MCSO said.

According to MCSO, this particular section of the river is remote and difficult to access due to steep terrain and damage from wildfires last year. Rescue crews were able to get flotation devices to everyone in the group. Two rescues became stranded after their raft overturned.

MCSO called on additional agencies to help including a helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard. Highway 22 was closed in the area so that an emergency landing zone could be set up for the helicopter.

Water rescue crews got one person to safety, while the four others in the group and the two stranded rescuers were airlifted.