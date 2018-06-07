SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An initiative, aimed at repealing Oregon's sanctuary state status, garnered opposition from a coalition including Nike the day after supporters announced they had enough signatures to potentially qualify for Oregon's November ballot.

Organizers for Oregonians United Against Profiling say that along with the Portland-based corporation, they've secured support from several state legislators, Multnomah County's District Attorney and Sheriff, and the Oregon AFL-CIO.

The Friday announcement came the day after a report that backers of Initiative Petition 22 delivered 105,000 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State, bringing them within striking distance of the November general election ballot.

Most initiative sponsors try to deliver at least several thousand signatures more than the 88,184 required to qualify for the ballot, to compensate for any that end up disqualified.

Signatures are due to the Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. Friday.

