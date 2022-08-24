For National Dog Day, Salt & Straw releases first ice cream for dogs

The company worked with veterinarians to make something delicious, but still healthy, for dogs.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salt & Straw is celebrating National Dog Day by rolling out their first ice cream for dogs.

The ice cream company is hosting "Yappy Hours" at their locations between 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 22 to Aug. 26. Pet owners and their dogs can pick up one free Pup Cup when they purchase ice cream. Pup Cups will also be available in 12-packs online starting Aug. 26.

"We spent 11 years making incredible ice cream for humans, and we are super excited because for National Dog Day, we are launching Pup Cups," said Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw. "Literally the first ever Salt & Straw dog ice cream."

Salt & Straw worked with veterinarians to make something delicious, but still healthy, for dogs.

"I think the goal is to really have something that has the same kind of thoughtfulness and creative flavor that actually is really good for your dog," said Malek.

The Pup Cups are arguably just as mouth-watering for dogs as they are for humans. The ice cream features smooth coconut enveloped in bits of crisp apples and carrots, along with sweet potato ribbons swirled throughout.