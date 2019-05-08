SALEM, Ore. — A woman was hit and killed in an intersection in Salem on Monday morning, police say. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Linda Adamson of Salem.

The crash happened at 6:27 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene of the crash, in the intersection of Owens Street SE and Liberty Street SE, found Adamson lying in the roadway. She was already dead.

Investigators say Adamson was crossing the intersection when a woman driving an SUV tried to turn onto Liberty Street on a red light and hit Adamson.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said there were no signs of impairment and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Police closed part of Liberty Street SE for several hours during the investigation, but it reopened at around 9:30 a.m.