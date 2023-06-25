'She's gone forever': A Keizer family is asking community members for help in solving a murder

Keizer Police said Christine Speten was killed on Feb. 14, 2011. Family members and police are asking anyone with information to help them solve the case.

KEIZER, Oregon — Keizer Police are still looking for answers into an unsolved murder.

43-year-old Christine Speten was found dead in her apartment on Valentine’s Day in 2011.

"She’s not here anymore, she gone,” Speten’s daughter Tanisha Speten said. “She's gone forever."

No one has been arrested after Tanisha Speten said her mother was beaten to death.

Tanisha Speten was just nine years old when her mother was killed.

"Me and my mom were really close," Tanisha said.

She said when her father first told Tanisha that her mother was dead, she thought it was a joke. Then, the then nine-year-old went into shock.

"Imagine if it was your family member," Tanisha said.

Birthdays, vacations and big events went by, without her mother.

"You know I had to go through a lot of milestones and big events without another woman in my life to bounce back on," Tanisha said.

Tanisha said her parents were together for 15 years. They originally met when they were neighbors on the 1100 block of Orchard Street, where her mother later died.

Tanisha said the two met when her mother asked her future husband for a stamp.

After Tanisha was born, she said her mother was heavily involved in her life and activities until her death.

"She wanted to be a troop leader for when I was doing girl scouts, she wanted to take me to Disneyland, she wanted to do a lot of things for me."

Now, Tanisha and police are asking community members for help finding more information into Speten’s death.

"There's a lot of things that need to be answered and I hope they can be," Tanisha said.