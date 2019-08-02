SALEM, Ore. — The Grammys are coming up this weekend and two teenagers from Salem will get to see the awards in person.

They earned their trip by putting their own struggles with addiction to music and winning a songwriting contest.

David Bond, 18, and Andrew Mcmains, 17, each wrote a verse that they rapped in the song, but this is about much more than music.

“I just got really low in life and I was just like sure, let's smoke just get high, so I could forget,” explained Andrew Mcmains about how he ended up in treatment at Bridgeway Recovery Services in Salem.

Both Mcmains and Bond struggled with drug addiction from a young age.

I did some hard drugs and stuff in the past, not really hard drugs, but drugs that didn't do me good in the end,” Bond explained.

Through treatment at Bridgeway, both met therapist Sonny Saltalamachia and started working on music together through a grant funded music program that’s part of treatment.

“I see drug use a symptom of a bigger problem and usually it's a pain of some kind,” Sonny Saltalamachia explained. “It’s been looked at like we need to treat the drug use, but we need to treat what's behind the drug use.”

Song lyrics hang on the wall of a music studio in the basement of Bridgeway. It’s a space where they can express what drug use has cost them and how they are moving forward.

“Music is just a platform that has enabled them to reshape their lives, retell their stories, reframe their stories, have a healthy relationship with their parents again,” Saltalamachia said.

“Me and Andrew, I feel like we can make huge differences in our lives that no one would come to expect up until now,” Bond said.

With the help of Saltalamachia, the teenagers submitted a song into a national contest and won. The song is called “Lost.”



“It's about really just the pain that we experience and the way we get to where we are now,” Bond said.

“My verse is about my mindset when I'm like under the influence,” Mcmains explained. “I talk about how confusing my life has gotten and how many people I've hurt.”

Neither expected their song to take first place, but it did. They won a ticket to watch the Grammys live. They are beyond excited.

“I told some of my friends about it and they don't believe me,” Mcmains said.

“It's just intensely surreal,” Bond said.

“Their lives are changed, you know, so to be a 17-year-old kid and go to the Grammys, like come on,” Sonny Saltalamachia exclaimed! “And it was through your addictions counseling program, nobody wants to come to treatment anyway, so like, but now they get to the Grammys because of it, dude get out of here!”

It is an experience that has changed their lives. They now hope their song helps others do the same.



“Life's hard and drugs seem like the answer right now, but at a certain point in your life you're going to realize that you have to change,” Mcmains said.