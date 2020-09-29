'Multiple fatalities' in Salem standoff, police say

The sheriff's office said there were "multiple fatalities," but there was no danger to the public after shots were fired during a standoff in Salem Monday afternoon.

SALEM, Ore. — What was initially reported as a hostage situation in Salem on Monday afternoon ended with "multiple fatalities," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The sheriff's office referred to the incident as an "officer-involved shooting," as deputies were on scene when shots were fired. But it was not immediately clear who fired those shots. No deputies were injured.

Deputies were first called to the 200 block of Juneva Place Southeast at about 12:30 p.m. As they arrived at the scene, a member of the MCSO hostage negotiation team placed a call to the suspect, the sheriff's office reported.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired," according to an MCSO statement. "Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect."

Further details, including how many people died, were not released. The sheriff's office reported there was no danger to the public.

Oregon State Police were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. Any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave throughout the investigation.