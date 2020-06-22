Salem Riverfront Carousel set to reopen this week

A popular attraction in Salem is set to reopen after being closed for three months.

SALEM, Oregon — A famous Salem attraction will reopen on Thursday for the first time in three months. The Salem Riverfront Carousel will open at 10 a.m. on June 25 with limited hours of operation.

Assistant Director Laura Tea-Pelley said there will be some new safety protocols that guests will need to follow.

Tea-Pelley said access to the building will be limited to one entrance and one exit to control the flow. She said they are also requiring everyone to wear a face mask, except children under age 12 and people who may have a medical condition.

Tea-Pelley said everyone will be following social distancing requirements and workers will be asking patrons to wash and sanitize their hands. Tea-Pelley said when it comes to the carousel ride, there will also be some restrictions.

"The platform area, we have figured out, can have around 40 people," Tea-Pelley said. "In order to keep social distancing, we are limiting the ride options to 24 different horses or the two wagons that are sitting on the carousel."