Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

Police said the fire at the Lucky Fortune Restaurant was one of three fires set in the same area on the same night by the same person.

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast.

“We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,” said a customer named Jesse. “I tried to put it out but obviously it got too big.”

According to investigators, the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. As crews attacked the flames, the restaurant’s roof caved in. No one was hurt.

“I'm not sure what we can do right now, I just got off the phone with insurance,” said restaurant manager, Yongping Li. Li said his family purchased the restaurant less than a year ago.

“I hope everything turns out good and glad that everyone’s safe," he said.

On Sunday, police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz in connection with the restaurant fire and two other fires set in the same area. Hernandez-Cruz is charged with arson in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police said an alert officer on patrol detained Hernandez-Cruz, after recognizing him from surveillance video captured during a dumpster fire at a nearby BottleDrop Redemption Center.

On Monday, Dec. 12, firefighters responded to another Salem business fire at Lighthouse Home Loans on Wallace Drive Northwest.

Security cameras caught someone reaching into a locked dumpster area and lighting cardboard on fire. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Minutes later, the video shows flames climbing up the side of the building. Investigators said it was too soon to conclude if that fire was connected to the fires set Sunday on Lancaster Drive.