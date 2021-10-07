Salem police: Shooting at Woody's Cantina leaves 2 dead

Police started getting calls about a shooting at the bar on Hawthorne Avenue Northeast near Market Street around 1:30 a.m.

SALEM, Ore. — Two people were killed in a shooting at a Salem bar in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., the Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Woody's Cantina on Hawthorne Avenue Northeast south of Market Street Northeast, according to a news release.

Police said people were fleeing from the bar when they arrived.

Inside the bar, police found two injured victims. One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to Salem Health where they later died.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released as of Saturday afternoon.

This was the second deadly shooting in Salem within a span of a couple hours.

A 22-year-old man armed with a knife was shot and killed by a Salem police officer during a domestic dispute late Friday night.